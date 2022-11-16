Peggy Everlyn Gunn

Peggy Evelyn Gunn, longtime resident of Longview, Washington, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of August 6, 2022 in Bend, Oregon at the age of 94.

Preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and then her subsequent life partner, Vic Pietz, as well as her beloved children, Penny Davis, Sherry Travis and Joe Gunn, Peggy was a bookkeeper for many years in Longview’s mill industry and then found joy in her later years through being involved in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Although no mother should outlive her children, she cherished fond memories of her family and loved to regale family and friends with funny tales of her younger years and the antics of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they were growing up. Peggy was quick-witted to the end with an ever-present glint of mischief that never left her smiling blue eyes.

Peggy had an appreciation for flowers, animals and the outdoors. Although her greatest love in life was unquestionably her family, there was one thing that was arguably a close second—her love of all things sweet! Her sweet tooth was legendary amongst those who knew her. She was especially fond of the homemade brownies and warm chocolate-chip cookies that she enjoyed during frequent visits with her family.

She is survived by grandchildren, Cary Schneider and his wife Diane, and TJ Gunn, along with great-grandchildren, Whitney Willis and her husband Andrew, Justin Schneider, Ryan Schneider and Megan Schneider.

Although her indomitable spirit will be missed everyday by those who loved her, her family takes comfort in knowing she is reunited with her children and an unending supply of delicious desserts.

No services are planned. Memorial contributions in Peggy’s honor can be made to The Humane Society of Cowlitz County.