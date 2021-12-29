Paula Jean Modin

Oct. 29, 1954 — Dec. 27, 2021
Our Paula Jean was born October 29, 1954, to David and Dorothy Lea Austin. Paula passed away on December 27, 2021, just a few days after she and her beloved Wayne celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary.
Paula leaves behind her beloved Wayne; two children, Ryan Modin and fiancee Jen Schreck, and Lindsay and Ron Dykstra; grandchildren Renay, Garrett, Zachary, Maya and Jacob; and Astella, her great granddaughter. Her Dad and Mom preceded her in death. She also is survived by three sisters, Janet and Mike Brazill, Lois Austin, and Carol and Don Ross; nephews and nieces from the Austin and Modin families; and those with whom she enjoyed spiritual fellowship. Paula loved her fellowship with God. Her love was deep and loyal — for all of us. We will miss her very much.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.