Paula Jean Modin

Paula leaves behind her beloved Wayne; two children, Ryan Modin and fiancee Jen Schreck, and Lindsay and Ron Dykstra; grandchildren Renay, Garrett, Zachary, Maya and Jacob; and Astella, her great granddaughter. Her Dad and Mom preceded her in death. She also is survived by three sisters, Janet and Mike Brazill, Lois Austin, and Carol and Don Ross; nephews and nieces from the Austin and Modin families; and those with whom she enjoyed spiritual fellowship. Paula loved her fellowship with God. Her love was deep and loyal — for all of us. We will miss her very much.