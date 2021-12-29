 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paula Jean Modin

  • 0

Oct. 29, 1954 — Dec. 27, 2021

Our Paula Jean was born October 29, 1954, to David and Dorothy Lea Austin. Paula passed away on December 27, 2021, just a few days after she and her beloved Wayne celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary.

Paula leaves behind her beloved Wayne; two children, Ryan Modin and fiancee Jen Schreck, and Lindsay and Ron Dykstra; grandchildren Renay, Garrett, Zachary, Maya and Jacob; and Astella, her great granddaughter. Her Dad and Mom preceded her in death. She also is survived by three sisters, Janet and Mike Brazill, Lois Austin, and Carol and Don Ross; nephews and nieces from the Austin and Modin families; and those with whom she enjoyed spiritual fellowship. Paula loved her fellowship with God. Her love was deep and loyal — for all of us. We will miss her very much.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 food trends you never saw coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News