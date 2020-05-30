Paul Wooster
December 1, 1960—May 19, 2020

Paul was a native of Kelso and was born to Howard and Vivian Wooster. He attended local schools and was a member of the Kelso High School cross country team. A professional chef, he began his career at VIP’s and Red Lion. After jobs in Oregon and California, he lived the remainder of his life in Tennessee. He leaves his wife Linda Bartholomew of Lexington, TN; his brother Greg Wooster of San Diego; and his sister Less Fancher and husband Don of Kelso. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.

