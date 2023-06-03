LONGVIEW—A kind, generous man passed away May 10, 2023 at St John’s Medical Center in Longview. Paul William Aldinger was born in Portland on October 29, 1936 to Harry and May (Schwarz) Aldinger, joining sister Marjorie. Raised in Hillsboro, OR, Paul graduated from Hillsboro High, Willamette University and earned a Masters of Arts degree from the University of Oregon. He taught at several high schools before finding his “home” at Clark College in Vancouver. There he taught history and political science for thirty years, retiring in 1996. During his tenure at Clark, Paul was honored with three National Endowments for the Humanities fellowships to further his studies as well as the Clark College Exceptional Faculty award and authored a book with his friend Richard H Hawkins on teaching. Paul was appointed to the Washington State Legislative Ethics Board, serving from 1978-2004. Paul was an active member of the Methodist Church, Kiwanis, the Democratic Party and was honorably discharged from the Coast Guard. Paul married Nadine on June 10, 1972 in Vancouver and became stepfather to Jim (Christi), Sheri and Roxie. They retired to Puget Island in 1996 and relocated to Longview in 2008 where he volunteered at the train station and at St John’s Medical. Paul was predeceased by his wife Nadine and sister Marjorie Akers. He leaves behind his nephews John Akers and Paul Akers and their families, and his three children and their families. Paul was loved, respected and is missed. Any memorial donations can be made to NoKidHungry.org (800.222.1767) or Meals on Wheels