Nov. 25, 1940—July 28, 2021

Paul W. Thompson, a Renaissance man of a rare and robust sort — with a quick wit, quirky sense of humor and warm heart — died July 28, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center in Longview after several months of declining health. He was 80.

Born Nov. 25, 1940, in Chehalis, Washington, to Carl Roy and Elsie Butler Thompson, Paul grew up in Longview, Washington. He attended St. Rose Parish School, R.A. Long High School (Class of 1958), and Lower Columbia College, before transferring to the University of Washington, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in technical theater.

He moved to Oak Park, Illinois, where as a single father he raised from a young age his daughter, Sonya, and began his career as a speech and theater professor at Chicago’s Wright College, and freelance scenic artist / stage carpenter for commercial projects. He enjoyed camping, fishing, volleyball, sailing, world travel, music, movies, theatre, and cooking.