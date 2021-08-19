 Skip to main content
Paul W. Thompson
Paul W. Thompson

Paul W. Thompson

Nov. 25, 1940—July 28, 2021

Paul W. Thompson, a Renaissance man of a rare and robust sort — with a quick wit, quirky sense of humor and warm heart — died July 28, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center in Longview after several months of declining health. He was 80.

Born Nov. 25, 1940, in Chehalis, Washington, to Carl Roy and Elsie Butler Thompson, Paul grew up in Longview, Washington. He attended St. Rose Parish School, R.A. Long High School (Class of 1958), and Lower Columbia College, before transferring to the University of Washington, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in technical theater.

He moved to Oak Park, Illinois, where as a single father he raised from a young age his daughter, Sonya, and began his career as a speech and theater professor at Chicago’s Wright College, and freelance scenic artist / stage carpenter for commercial projects. He enjoyed camping, fishing, volleyball, sailing, world travel, music, movies, theatre, and cooking.

Upon retirement, Paul returned to the Pacific Northwest. He lived 10 years in Sequim, Wash., on a 6-acre parcel, from which he logged trees, milled them on site with a portable sawmill, and built a masterfully crafted, rustic, stately house of his own design. He visited Longview regularly, re-connecting with classmates, friends and relatives in the area, and began writing a popular column,” Man in the Kitchen,” for the Columbia River Reader in 2004. He moved back to Longview in 2012.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, and by three siblings: Fran Nelson, Chuck Thompson, and Maxine Foister. He is survived by his daughter, Sonya Dobberfuhl, and son-in-law Keith “Skeeter” Dobberfuhl, in (Belivere, Illinois); a grandson, Joshua Mahn; a granddaughter, Audra Stupar; a great-grandson, Matthew Warren; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home. A private celebration of life is planned in Longview in September. For information, call Ned Piper, 360-749-2632. For the complete obituary and photos, please visit dahlmcvicker.com.

Donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, P.O. Box 1026, Longview WA 98632; or for the Kids’ Fish-In at Lake Sacajawea: Longview Parks & Rec Foundation, c/o Gerry Bosh, 2609 N.W. Nichols Blvd., Longview, WA 98632.

