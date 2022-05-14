June 3, 1948 — April 29, 2022
Paul Robert Karkiainen, 73, of Aurora, Colorado, and Surprise, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 29, 2022, after a very brief illness. He was born on June 3, 1948, in Longview, Washington.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park in Longview, Washington. A reception will follow the service. A second memorial service will be planned in Colorado at a later date to be announced.
A complete obituary with detailed information can be read at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/surprise-az/paul-karkiainen-10733822. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared on the dignity memorial website and/or sent to Paul’s wife, Debbie Karkiainen, at 6034 South Telluride Circle, Aurora, CO 80016.
We will hold Paul in our hearts until we hold him again in heaven.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.