June 3, 1948 — April 29, 2022

Paul Robert Karkiainen, 73, of Aurora, Colorado, and Surprise, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 29, 2022, after a very brief illness. He was born on June 3, 1948, in Longview, Washington.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park in Longview, Washington. A reception will follow the service. A second memorial service will be planned in Colorado at a later date to be announced.

A complete obituary with detailed information can be read at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/surprise-az/paul-karkiainen-10733822. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared on the dignity memorial website and/or sent to Paul’s wife, Debbie Karkiainen, at 6034 South Telluride Circle, Aurora, CO 80016.

We will hold Paul in our hearts until we hold him again in heaven.