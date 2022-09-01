 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul L. Stariha

  • 0
Paul L. Stariha

Oct. 18, 1940 — Aug. 18, 2022

A longtime Kalama resident, Paul passed peacefully in his sleep August 18, 2022, while at home at Monticello Park Assisted Living.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, three children, Sherri, Cindi and Troy; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Paul was a decorated Vietnam veteran and served for more than 25 years as a Washington State Patrol trooper.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 30, at the Rose Valley Friends Church in Kelso, Washington. Cards and condolences may be sent to Patricia Stariha at 605 Broadway, Apt. 313, Longview, WA 98632.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The frozen drink you have to make before summer ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News