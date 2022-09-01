Paul L. Stariha

Oct. 18, 1940 — Aug. 18, 2022

A longtime Kalama resident, Paul passed peacefully in his sleep August 18, 2022, while at home at Monticello Park Assisted Living.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, three children, Sherri, Cindi and Troy; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Paul was a decorated Vietnam veteran and served for more than 25 years as a Washington State Patrol trooper.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 30, at the Rose Valley Friends Church in Kelso, Washington. Cards and condolences may be sent to Patricia Stariha at 605 Broadway, Apt. 313, Longview, WA 98632.