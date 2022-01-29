 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul Edward Murray

Jan. 22, 1952 — Jan. 7, 2022

Paul (Mur) Murray passed away after a very short illness on Jan. 7, 2022. Paul was the oldest son of Edward and Dorothy Murray, born in Southern California and was a longtime resident of Longview.

He enjoyed fishing, sailing and after retiring from Longview Fibre, he traveled to Thailand during the winter months. Paul always was smiling, especially after he retired.

He is survived by his brothers, Greg and David Murray; and his sister, Susan Nicola.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 6, 2022, at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge.

