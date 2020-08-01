You have permission to edit this article.
April 8, 1927—July 11, 2020

On the morning of July 11, Paul Earl Scheid, of Longview passed away at Delaware Plaza at the age of 93.

He was born in 1927 in Eagle Lake, MN to Herman and Frances Scheid. The family moved to Lewis County when he was still a boy.

A graduate of Onalaska High School, he served in the Navy during WWII.

Paul moved to the area in 1959 with wife Lucy Scheid (died 1996) and worked for the Longview Post Office until his retirement in the 1970s.

He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church for sixty years and sang in the choir. As a member of Laborers for Christ, he helped build churches in Eagle Lake, OR and Bonney Lake, WA among others.

Paul enjoyed pinochle, camping & fishing, and played the trumpet. He was a man who appreciated a good nap.

He is survived by Edie Scheid of Longview; his wife of 25 years, his son, Keith Scheid of Vancouver; and stepchildren Michael & Daniel Sonnenberg, Robin Forbes-Mackey, Pamela Martin, and Kathleen Johnson; as well as 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Paula; brother, Preston; sister, Ellen Young; step-daughter Marlene Boling, and step-son Marvin Fritz.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Special Olympics and Grace Lutheran Church.

