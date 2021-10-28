1948 — 2021

Paul E. Wilson, 73, passed away after a long battle. Paul entered the U.S. Marines in 1966 and served until 1972. Paul suffered the effects of Agent Orange and finally his body could no longer suffer those effects.

Paul was a lifelong member of Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Vietnam Veterans of America.

Paul is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda; brother, Tom (Sue); two nieces and a nephew and their families; and a few cousins living in Utah. Paul was preceded in death by his brother, David; father, Ralph; and mother, Bonnie.

Cpl. Wilson will be interred at the Willamette National Cemetery at 2 p.m. on November 15, 2021. Then Paul will get to go back home.

In lieu of flowers, please, donate to the DAV in Paul’s name.