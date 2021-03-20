June 8, 1948 — March 12, 2021

Paul Douglas Youmans passed away peacefully with family by his side at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview on Friday, March 12, 2021. He was born on June 8, 1948, in Aberdeen, Washington, and spent 50 years of his life devoted to work in social services in various roles in different locales in Washington. After helping to establish the Coastal Community Action Program in Grays Harbor, and serving as Executive Director, he and his wife, Ella, moved to Longview from Aberdeen in 1999. Since that time, he has served the communities of Cowlitz County as Executive Director of Pathways 2020, and as the Community Relations Specialist for Lower Columbia College Head Start/ECEAP.

Paul helped produce the Cowlitz County Community Report Card and was also instrumental in organizing free dental clinics, health and wellness fairs and walks, and the Head Start contribution to the Christmas and Fourth of July parades. While he loved wood-working, traveling, wine-tasting, cooking, and was an avid gardener and plant-lover, what brought him the greatest joy was meeting and talking to people in the community who worked with him on projects or who were positively affected by his efforts.