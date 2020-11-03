Paul Alan Elam

May 21, 1944—October 11, 2020

On October 11, 2020 at the age of 76, Paul went home to his lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born in Morris, Illinois on May 21, 1944 to Elbert and Alverne Elam the youngest of ten children.

Paul leaves behind his wife of 55 years Kathy, three sons, Paul Robert (Janin) of Castle Rock, Wash., Randall Todd (Christine) of Longview, Wash., and Lance (Patti) of Roseburg, Ore. Also seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He also leaves two sisters, Lois and Ardith and brother, Bob, all of Illinois, a sister, Barbara of Vader, Wash.

Paul moved to Winlock, Wash., in 1953 and graduated from Winlock High School in 1962. He was very active in sports and played one year of baseball at Centralia College after graduation. In Longview, he played fast pitch softball for the Standard Dairy Cheesemakers as a catcher.

Paul worked for Columbia River Floor Covering as an installer for 20 years before starting Elam’s Home Furnishing in 1987 in Rainier, Ore. He moved it to Longview in 2002. He continued there until partially retiring in 2015. Paul and Kathy spent the last years traveling by RV and golfing with friends and family and being active in church. A celebration of his life was held on October 25, 2020.