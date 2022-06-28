Patty Sue Darden

February 22, 1934 — May 27, 2022

After a brave battle with Alzheimer’s, Patty passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her devoted husband, George; brother, Jesse Saunders, and his wife, Jan, and her children, Terrie Bolling, Dan Hill, Nancy Wright; stepdaughters Cheri Wilson and Marci Doupe; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Maurine Saunders; her father, Jess Saunders; a brother, Bob Saunders; sisters Bonnie Schwinn and Doris Hadden; and a stepson, Randy Darden.

Patty was born in Lebanon, Missouri, on February 22, 1934. She was the second youngest of four siblings. After the family moved to Longview, Washington, Patty attended R.A. Long High School, where she met her future husband, Bill Hill. They had three children during their years together.

Patty was a very gifted seamstress. She taught sewing classes, and for many years enjoyed working at Fabricland.

Patty decided on a career change at age 48 and attended beauty school. While employed at Club Green Meadows as a beautician she caught the eye of her future husband, George. Soon they married and went on to have 38 wonderful years together. Their happy life was centered around family which included many potlucks, golf games, trips to their beach cabin, camping in their motorhome, and vacations to Hawaii.

Patty always had a very strong Christian faith, and enjoyed reading her Bible daily. She attended The First Church of God, and most recently Crossroads Community Church.

Patty’s children feel truly blessed to have had her as their mother. She has a special place in the hearts of her grandchildren. Memories of Patty will be cherished forever by her husband, George, and all who loved her.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Crossroads Community Church in Vancouver.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice or to the Alzheimer’s Association.