Dec. 1, 1935 — July 1, 2022

Patty Lou Teeters passed away July 1, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born December 1, 1935, in Longview at St. John’s Hospital to Gertrude and Neil Murphy. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1954. She became a real estate agent in the 1970s. Patty enjoyed fishing, clam digging, gardening, bird watching, shopping, going to the theater, flowers and spending time at the beach with her husband, Roger and family. Her love affair with purses began with a blue purse she wanted from the Empire, which her husband bought her when they were first dating.

Patty was a very classy lady and will be remembered for her love of family and for her innate sense of knowing when somebody needed help and being there. She also had a very spontaneous laugh.

Patty is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roger Teeters, at home. Patty and Roger had eight children between them: Marc Hinton (Terri), Barry Hinton, Brenda Garbe (Ernie), Scott Teeters (Lori), Jill McLaughlin (Dave), Tom Teeters, Todd Teeters (Kelly) and Gene Teeters (Michelle). She had 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Janice Nemeth, Joan Allen and Christy Grimm; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Patty’s spirit lives on. Her acts of kindness and generosity will never be forgotten. She will live in our hearts forever.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. August 20, 2022, at Faith Temple in Longview, Washington.