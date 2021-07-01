October 22, 1949 — June 3, 2021
Pattie Crabb, 71, of Longview, Wash., passed away on June 3, 2021. She was born October 22, 1949, in Chehalis, Wash., to Edith and David Jameson. Pattie grew up in Toledo, Wash., and moved to Vancouver, Wash., her senior year. She graduated in 1967.
Pattie married Frederick Crabb on December 3, 1976. Her and Fred eventually settled in Longview and lived there for nearly 40 years.
Pattie was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Kelso, Wash.
She had a witty and sassy sense of humor. She loved her children and grandchildren very much and would do anything to help them out. Pattie was always up for an adventure, even if it was last minute. She enjoyed trips to Long Beach, camping, sewing, crocheting, gardening, spending time with friends and family and her cats.
Pattie is survived by two daughters, Rebecca (Wayne) Arnott and Cheri (Chon) Pelley; a son, Paul Jameson; and six grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred.
We lost Dad one year ago so the memorial service will be for both of them. It is scheduled for 2 p.m. August 21 at First Baptist Church in Kelso.
