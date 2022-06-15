Patsy Ruth Wharton

March 11, 1933 — April 23, 2022
Patsy R. Wharton, 89, of Longview, passed away April 23, 2022. She was born to Louis and Bertie (Alexander) Measurall on March 11, 1933, in Smackover, Arkansas.
Pat moved with her family to Vancouver, Washington, in 1940. She married William R. Wharton on May 4, 1949.
Pat was a homemaker, mother and grandmother to 11 children, 32 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, canning, fishing, camping and baseball.
Pat is survived by her children: Robert Wharton, Patty Ward, Sarah Briney, Connie Snyder, Marie Maddox, Mitch Wharton, John Wharton, Joe Wharton, Francis Wharton and Pauline Cornett. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; and son, Donald Wharton.
A graveside service takes place at 12:30 p.m. June 18 at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens, in Kelso. A celebration of life takes place after the service at the Monticello Hotel in Longview.
