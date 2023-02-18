Patrick Thomas Jenkins

1948 - 2023

Patrick Thomas Jenkins was born in 1948 to Jean and Larry Jenkins in Seattle, WA. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1966. He married Patricia (Middendorp) Jenkins in 1967 while stationed at Cannon Air Force, Clovis New Mexico. Pat passed away on January 24, 2023.

Pat is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patty, his two brothers: Tary (Christine) Jenkins and Mike (Joan) Jenkins, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Pat was preceded in death by his son, Gary Jenkins, his parents, Jean and Larry Jenkins and a nephew, Baron Godwin.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the Villager Retirement Center in Castle Rock for their excellent care of Pat the last year of his life. There will be a private family burial for Pat at Longview Memorial Park. The family will have a celebration of life for Pat this summer in Ryderwood, WA on August 19th.

See full obituary at: longviewmemorialpark.com/obituaries