Patrick Thomas Jenkins
1948 - 2023
Patrick Thomas Jenkins was born in 1948 to Jean and Larry Jenkins in Seattle, WA. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1966. He married Patricia (Middendorp) Jenkins in 1967 while stationed at Cannon Air Force, Clovis New Mexico. Pat passed away on January 24, 2023.
Pat is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patty, his two brothers: Tary (Christine) Jenkins and Mike (Joan) Jenkins, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Pat was preceded in death by his son, Gary Jenkins, his parents, Jean and Larry Jenkins and a nephew, Baron Godwin.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the Villager Retirement Center in Castle Rock for their excellent care of Pat the last year of his life. There will be a private family burial for Pat at Longview Memorial Park. The family will have a celebration of life for Pat this summer in Ryderwood, WA on August 19th.
See full obituary at: longviewmemorialpark.com/obituaries
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.