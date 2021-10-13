Patrick Morgan

Jan. 27, 1948 — Sept. 25, 2021

Patrick (Pat) William Morgan was born Jan 27, 1948, in Olympia, Washington. He passed away Sept. 25, 2021, in Centralia, Washington. He was the son of William Vance Morgan of Watersmeet, Michigan and Marie Adrian Morgan (Robins) of Castle Rock, Washington. He was preceded in death by his mother; his father; his wife, Tracy; and sons Kevin and Michael Patrick.

Pat is a 1968 graduate of Oxford Area High Schools. After graduation, he joined the Navy and proudly served as a data processing technician for four years. Upon completion of his enlistment, he became a police officer serving with the Greeley, Colorado; and the Kalama, Washington, and Castle Rock, Washington police departments. He attended K-9 officer training in Belt, Montana, and EOD technician training at the U.S. Army base Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Aabama. During this time, he earned his master’s degree in criminal justice from St. Martin’s University in Olympia, Washington, and continued on to pursue a jurist doctorate from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota. He then began practicing immigration law in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

After retiring from practicing law, he returned to Winlock, Washington. Pat was recognized as Volunteer of the Year at the Napavine schools in the 1990s.