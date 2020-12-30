Patrick Michael Carrigan

April 7, 1938—December 22, 2020.
Pat was born in Portland, Ore. He worked for Weyerhauser for 22 years. He also drove Cat for them. Pat also worked in California and for the Port of Kalama.
He is survived by Michael Patrick Carrigan, his grand daughter Shayna and a grandson Brandon Carrigan, daughter in law Diane Fundingland, all of Longview; Richard and Robin Hurst of Kelso, Marianne and Warren Tegge of Spanaway, Wash., Dawn Eastman of Kalama, Don and Lana Webb of Longview.
He is preceded in death by brother Kenny Hurst of Kelso, Wash., Barbara Vermilyea of Vader, Wash., Carolyn Vogel of Longview, his companion Elaine Eastman of Kalama and his mother Edna Moliskey.
At his request, there will be no service.
