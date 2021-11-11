April 6, 1947 — Nov. 8, 2021
Patrick Lee Ham passed away on November 8, 2021, after a long struggle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Pat was born in Nixon, Texas, on April 6, 1947, to George S. and Vernice Ham.
Pat grew up in Dumas and Seguin, Texas. He graduated from Seguin High School in 1965. After graduating from high school, Pat joined the United States Navy. His duty stations included Lumni Island, Washington; Iceland; and Skaggs Island, California.
In 1970, he married his wife of 51 years, Tani Ham of Kalama, Washington. Pat and Tani have two children, Connie Welch and Richard Ham. Pat worked for Weyerhaeuser Lumber Company for 36 years. He volunteered for more than 40 years within the community of Kalama and in Cowlitz County for multiple organizations including the Kalama Lions Club (39 years), the Kalama American Legion (former Post Commander), Kalama Little League, Kalama 4-H and the Weyerhaeuser Forestry Learning Center.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Haire; and his sister, Rose Dean. Pat is survived by his wife, Tani Ham; daughter, Connie Welch of Crystal River, Florida; son, Richard Lee (Karla) Ham of Pensacola, Florida; four grandchildren: Alexandria Sinclair, Stephanie Welch, Kaitlyn Ham and Kalani Lee Ham; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. November 15 at the IOOF Kalama Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend.
