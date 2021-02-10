Patrick Glestad Ellsberg

Born on July 13, 1949, in Vallejo California, to Dr. Alan, and Luella (Glestad) Ellsberg, Pat grew up in the San Francisco bay area, graduating from Terra Linda high school in San Rafael. Pat went on to earn a degree in business from Chico State University and a master’s degree from the Haas School of business at UC Berkeley. After working for several years as a project director for the Government Accounting office, (GAO). Pat settled in Astoria, Oregon where he had family. Pat taught for several years in the Business Management Program at Clatsop Community College and finished a 30-year teaching stint at Lower Columbia Community College where he headed the Business department. A record setting high school shot and disc thrower, Pat competed successfully in Masters Meets all over the Northwest. His true love, however, was coaching and he coached dozens of champion throwers at Neahkahnie High School, Astoria High School and athletes from all over the Northwest. He joined his brother, Bob in helping to lead the Astoria High School girls to a “Three peat” Oregon State Championship. Pat loved to travel. He toured much of Europe and Asia over the years, first with friends, and later taking his whole family on long vacations around the world. He had a curious mind and loved to see and do new things. A major contributor to his community, Pat did public service as a third generation Rotarian, taking part in projects for several different Clubs. Over his lifetime he gave to the Red Cross over 10 gallons of blood, doing all he could for his fellow man. Pat met his wife, Vicki Beatty, in Astoria and they had two children, Kristen and Kevin. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Vicki, his daughter, Kristen Ellsberg Lengvenis (Kevin), son, Kevin Ellsberg (Annabelle), 3 grandchildren, siblings, Bob Ellsberg (Claudia), Mary Ellsberg Bjornskov (Andre), Suzanne Ellsberg Titchenal (Joe), brother-in-law, James Beatty (Angela), sister-in-law, Stephanie Beatty, and many nieces and nephews.