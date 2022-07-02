Dec. 7, 1951 — June 12, 2022

Patrick E. Brett passed away June 12, 2022, after a lengthy illness with lung disease. He was able to pass at home, per his wishes, with his daughter and wife by his side.

Pat was born in Longview, Washington, to Donald and Corinne (Long) Brett on December 7, 1951. He attended St. Rose Elementary School where he was blessed with an exemplary education. It was here he met many of his close friends who are cherished to this day.

He graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1970 and attended Washington State University where he met Nancy, his wife of 47 years. After graduating from WSU, jobs were scarce, so he went to work for his in-laws on their dairy farm. He came to his senses after a year and returned to Longview to live out his life. He worked in the real estate appraisal business, first at Longview Mortgage then for his cousin John Claypool, and also at the Cowlitz County Assessor’s Office, before starting his own small appraisal firm in 1986 and retiring in 2019.

He enjoyed playing football and baseball through his high school years. Other interests included weekly ping pong matches, monthly poker games, and yearly trips to Sequim with his buddies. He looked forward to the Brett Invitational Golf Tournament every year that started with three friends golfing over the Fourth of July weekend and grew to 30 to 35 participants over the next 30 years. He especially enjoyed attending his daughter’s cross country and track meets through high school and college, rarely missing a meet.

Pat had many friends who he considered to be family and family who he considered to be friends. He felt blessed and honored to maintain friendships that began in childhood, while making many more along the way—all of whom he cherished.

Pat also loved his pets, especially his good dog, Lannie.

During the last two years while the pandemic and his health issues kept him homebound, he still relished talking with friends, daily crossword puzzles in the Oregonian, playing cribbage with his daughter, Katrina, and watching his all-time favorite “Jeopardy.”

He is dearly missed by his wife, daughter and many friends who walked this journey with him until the end.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, at St. Rose Catholic Church, followed by a reception.

In memory of Pat, the family suggests a donation to:

Community Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632

St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 2957, Longview, WA 98632, or to your favorite charity.