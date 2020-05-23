Patricia Williams
Patricia Carol Williams

February 17, 1945 - May 18, 2020

Patricia Carol Williams, 75, of Longview passed away May 18, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born February 17, 1945 in Chehalis, Washington, to George and Minnie Arnetta (Herriford) Hislop. Pat graduated from R. A. Long High School in 1963 and graduated radiation technology school in 1965 in Portland, Oregon. Pat retired as an ex-ray tech after nearly 50 years.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, younger brother, love of her life and husband, Ray Williams, after 47 years of marriage.

Pat had a quick wit and a sparkly smile. Her great sense of humor was a joy to be around. Pat enjoyed serving the ones she loved. She enjoyed entertaining with family and friends, dancing, skiing, golfing, shopping, yard work and traveling the world.

We will remember Pat's energy, her love of life and her devotion to her family. Pat and Ray were passionate about family, friends, and traveling. Pat loved having her daughters, son-in-laws, grandkids and great-grandkids by her side. She took them on trips and loved sitting back watching proudly as they played.

Pat and Ray were married for 47 years before Ray passed away in 2012. Pat is survived by four daughters: Katy (Buster Best), Tiffany (Jim Ostreim), Tricia (Dave Allen), and Debbie (Chris Callahan). Pat had nine grandchildren: Mino (Alex Blazquez), Ashley (Matt Fulton), Alli (Zack Hayes), Raeanne, Carson, Isabelle and Samuel Allen and Max and Avery Callahan. Pat was known as GG to her six great-grandchildren: Kellen and Jake Blazquez, Landon and Larissa Fulton, and Hudson and Azlee Hayes. Pat also had one brother, Edward Hislop and numerous sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Thank you everyone for the many expressions of kindness, support and love you have shown to us during this period of bereavement. Pat had many close, special friends that were very important to her. Pat's spirit lives on. Her acts of goodness and courage will never be forgotten. She's in our hearts forever and now in heaven smiling and laughing again with Ray.

Please remember Pat on your next travels and give a toast in her name.

**“Arriba, Abajo, Alcentro, Aldentro”. **“Hi low ene mene hiki umm chow-wow e wow wow

Heptaminica honga songa bonga larry yu-hu”.

**“Hail My Hi Hi Lord Hi Boddy Bo Bo Potaske Skievar, Most Honorable Member of the Neophyte Passes”.

