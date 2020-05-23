Patricia Williams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patricia Carol Williams

February 17, 1945 - May 18, 2020

Patricia Carol Williams, 75, of Longview passed away May 18, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born February 17, 1945 in Chehalis, Washington, to George and Minnie Arnetta (Herriford) Hislop. Pat graduated from R. A. Long High School in 1963 and graduated radiation technology school in 1965 in Portland, Oregon. Pat retired as an ex-ray tech after nearly 50 years.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, younger brother, love of her life and husband, Ray Williams, after 47 years of marriage.

Pat had a quick wit and a sparkly smile. Her great sense of humor was a joy to be around. Pat enjoyed serving the ones she loved. She enjoyed entertaining with family and friends, dancing, skiing, golfing, shopping, yard work and traveling the world.

We will remember Pat's energy, her love of life and her devotion to her family. Pat and Ray were passionate about family, friends, and traveling. Pat loved having her daughters, son-in-laws, grandkids and great-grandkids by her side. She took them on trips and loved sitting back watching proudly as they played.