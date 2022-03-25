Patricia Sue Quintero

Patricia was born in Longview, Washington, the youngest of five children, to Ada and Hugh Wilson. The family lived on a farm in Oak Point until later moving to Kelso, where Patricia decided to live out her life. Patricia was a caregiver for many years until she had her children, Peter and Jessica. As a single parent, her children were her whole world. She loved going on beach trips and going camping with her family. As the grandkids came along, she loved them with all her heart. She had a beautiful soul and would help anyone in need. In her later years, Patricia enjoyed spending time with family, baking and tending her gardens.