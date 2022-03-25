Patricia Sue Quintero

May 26, 1948 — Oct. 7, 2021
Patricia met her heavenly father at the age of 73.
Patricia was born in Longview, Washington, the youngest of five children, to Ada and Hugh Wilson. The family lived on a farm in Oak Point until later moving to Kelso, where Patricia decided to live out her life. Patricia was a caregiver for many years until she had her children, Peter and Jessica. As a single parent, her children were her whole world. She loved going on beach trips and going camping with her family. As the grandkids came along, she loved them with all her heart. She had a beautiful soul and would help anyone in need. In her later years, Patricia enjoyed spending time with family, baking and tending her gardens.
Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Peter Marquez.
She is survived by daughter Jessica (Jeff) Hayes and grandchildren Gabriel, Jakob, Kassidy and Alora. She also is survived by daughter-in-law Evelynn and grandchildren Jack, Ryder, and Gracie Marquez.
A service open to the public takes place at 11 a.m. April 2 at Riverview Community Church, 6325 Old Pacific Highway South, Kalama, Washington.
