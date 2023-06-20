Feb. 7, 1944—May 19, 2023
KALAMA—A longtime Kalama resident, Patricia (Pat) Stariha passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at her home at Monticello Park Assisted Living in Longview, WA. Some may remember that she was a school bus driver for Kalama School District for many years.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, last August and is survived by her three children, Sherri (Pullman, WA), Cindi and Troy (both of Kalama, WA), her nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She had a great love for her family and friends and will be missed by all.
The family will be having a small inurnment service for Pat and Paul on July 1. Cards and condolences can be sent to Troy Stariha at PO Box 1234, Kalama, WA 98625. Those who would like to share memories, photos and stories with the family may do so on Facebook at the Event Page titled: In Loving Memory of Patricia Stariha.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.