Feb. 7, 1944—May 19, 2023

KALAMA—A longtime Kalama resident, Patricia (Pat) Stariha passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at her home at Monticello Park Assisted Living in Longview, WA. Some may remember that she was a school bus driver for Kalama School District for many years.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, last August and is survived by her three children, Sherri (Pullman, WA), Cindi and Troy (both of Kalama, WA), her nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She had a great love for her family and friends and will be missed by all.

The family will be having a small inurnment service for Pat and Paul on July 1. Cards and condolences can be sent to Troy Stariha at PO Box 1234, Kalama, WA 98625. Those who would like to share memories, photos and stories with the family may do so on Facebook at the Event Page titled: In Loving Memory of Patricia Stariha.