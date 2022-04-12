Patricia S. Clark

Oct. 31, 1943 — April 2, 2022

Longtime local resident Patricia (Patty) Clark, 78 of Castle Rock, Washington, passed away April 2, 2022 in a Longview hospital.

She was born in Alhambra Rural, California, to Kenneth and Twila McDonald and moved to Castle Rock, Washington in 1947. Patty graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1961, and married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Clark, in 1961.

Patty worked many years as a jewelry consultant for Zales, Weisfield’s, and the Diamond Lady. She and Ron moved to Alaska in 1987 where they both worked in various logging camps before moving back to Castle Rock in 1991.

Patty enjoyed gardening and working in her yard, especially tending to her rose bushes. Patty is survived by a daughter, Kimberly (Chris) Bailey, of Gulfport Mississippi; a son, Troy (Dana) Clark, of Castle Rock, Washington; nine grandchildren, Shaylee (Luis) Hernandez of Ridgefield, Washington, Austin Vaughn of Ridgefield, Washington, Christopher Gorman of Longview, Washington, Peyton (Bryce) Hoburg of Scottsdale, Arizona, Cuyler Bailey of Scottsdale, Arizona, Brittney (Marcus) LaChine, of Kelso, Washington; Jonathon (Brianna) Marcil of Castle Rock, Washington, Stephen Marcil of Spokane, Washington, and Brittnie (James) Marcil-Hammond of Destin, Florida; and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving her is sister, Cheryl (James) Bartley of Cle Ellum, Washington; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and longtime friends Les Church and Trish Tibbles of Castle Rock, Washington. Preceding her in death was grandson Justin Clark, of Longview, Washington.

A celebration of life takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at her home, 111 Appleman Drive, Castle Rock. Additional parking is available at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 120 Powell Road, with transportation available.