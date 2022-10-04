July 9, 1955 — Sept. 26, 2022

Patricia Renfro, 67, of Cathlamet died on September 26, 2022, in Longview. She was born in Hanford, Washington on July 9, 1955, to Bill and Thelma (Tover) Renfro. Her family moved to Puget Island before her dad was sent to France for military duty and they spent several years there. They returned to Puget Island where she attended school and graduated from Wahkiakum High School in 1974.

Patty loved her summer job spent at a cannery in Alaska. She moved to Longview where she began her career at Longview Fibre, of more than 30 years, retiring in 2005.

Her greatest joys in life were her family and the time spent with them. Family gatherings and trips were always special to her. She had a passion for her rescue dogs and loved them all.

Patty was a member of the Norse Hall on Puget Island and a proud supporter of the local EMTs and firefighters.

She is survived by her sons, Beau Renfro and Sam Renfro (Erin); a brother, Bill Renfro; two sisters, Barbara Holland Skreen and Loretta Holland Urling; a granddaughter, Heartley Moffit; two nieces; a nephew; and many friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, in the multipurpose room at JA Wendt Elementary School. A social gathering to share memories and refreshments will follow at The Norse Hall on Puget Island. Those who wish to may donate in Patty’s name to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County or the Cathlamet Ambulance Fund (P.O. Box 539, Cathlamet, WA 98612). Dowling Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.