Aug. 19, 1937—Mar. 8, 2023

LONGVIEW—Patricia “Patti” Hickman was born to Frank and Arlys Kirk in Sequim, WA, on August 19, 1937. Patti grew up and attended schools in Sequim, graduating in 1955. She married Neil Bryant in 1955. They raised five children in Kalama, WA.

Patti later met the love of her life, Kelly Hickman. They dated five years before marrying in 1997, living in Kalama many years before moving to Chehalis, WA.

Patti owned and operated ETC Ceramics in downtown Kalama for several decades, where she made many friends. She was known for her kind heart, helpful ways, being hardworking and determined. Patti was an avid bowler while raising her children. She loved to play cards, go crabbing, time traveling and camping in her and Kelly’s RV, family gatherings and visits. She loved her cats, the Mariners and the Blazers.

In her final days, Patti was surrounded by loving family. She passed away peacefully at home.

Patti is survived by her husband, Kelly Hickman; daughters Peggy (Gordon Johnson) and Pam (Bob Richardson); sons Ed (Connie) Bryant, Jim (Rhea) Bryant and Tom (Lori) Bryant; stepdaughter Heather McIntyre; brother Mike (Carol) Kirk; close cousin Shirley Northness; 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and generations of nieces and nephews. Patti was preceded in death by stepson Ty Hickman.

A gathering in her honor will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, the Kalama Church of the Nazarene. A dessert reception will follow at the church.