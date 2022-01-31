March 9, 1980 — Jan. 23, 2022

Patricia “Patti” Eileen Hadaller, 41, of Vancouver, Washington, left our world on January 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in March 1980 to Charlie Brune and Stephanie Jacobson in Portland, Oregon. Named after both her grandmothers, she became the happy center of the lives of her parents.

Patti is survived by Andy Hadaller, her husband of 14 years; her son, Wyatt Spencer Hadaller; her mother, Stephanie Jacobson; her father and stepmother Charlie and Beth Brune; her in-laws Pat and Cindy Hadaller; grandparents Jack and Genevieve McRae; and siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Capt. Bill Ehringer; and numerous grandparents.

Patti was raised in Gresham, Oregon, and graduated from Woodland High School in 1998. She attended Clark College where she completed the Pharmacy Technician Program. She enjoyed and excelled at her work and was passionate about helping people. She married Andy Hadaller, the love of her life, on July 20, 2007. Patti instantly became part of Andy’s large, tightknit family. In late December 2014, Andy and Patti welcomed their precious son, Wyatt Spencer Hadaller. Patti was a loving and devoted mother to her cherished Wy-guy.

In March 2016, Patti was diagnosed with breast cancer. She bravely underwent treatment and was given a clean bill of health in December 2016. Unfortunately, in 2021, breast cancer returned in metastatic form. She fought that battle again until the very end of her life.

During her childhood, Patti participated in bowling leagues, putt-putt golf, softball and horseback riding. She was happiest in the pool, garnering her the nickname “The Water Daughter.” Patti was an avid reader, card shark and lover of travel. Her favorite movies were “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “The Wizard of Oz,” filling her house with all things “Oz.” Throughout her life, she had many beloved pet companions.

She was an open, honest, and genuinely caring person who would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. Patti had a fierce and quirky sense of humor and countless one-liners. Her friends and family would describe her as loving, highly intelligent, generous, witty, wise, always seeing the best in people, and having the biggest heart. She loved her family with all her heart and was cherished by absolutely everyone she met. Our sweet Patti will be deeply missed, but will live on forever in our hearts.

A celebration of Patti’s life will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the McClelland Center, 951 Delaware Street, Longview Washington To honor Patti’s request, there will be dinner and dancing with more laughter than tears. Those who knew and loved Patti are welcome to attend this celebration of her life.