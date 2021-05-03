 Skip to main content
Patricia (Pat) Ann Dixon
March 25, 1936 ¯ April 24, 2021

Patricia (Pat) Ann Dixon (Lyon) was born March 25, 1936, and passed away April 24, 2021, at Frontier Extended Care in Longview, Wash.

Pat will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Ralph, who preceded her in death in 1998. Pat’s graveside service will be Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 2:30pm at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, WA.

Family and friends are invited to attend Pat’s graveside service. We ask attendees to observe COVID-19 protocol and please wear a mask.

Pat’s full obituary can be viewed at:

https://www.longviewmemorialpark.com/obituaries/patricia-ann-dixon.

