Patricia Marie Barker Prindle was born July 6, 1926 in Alameda, California to John Carroll Barker and Lelah Emaline Robertson Barker. She joined her older sister, Jeanne Inez Barker. Shortly, after being born, the family returned to Portland, OR. They again went to California for the weather to help with her father's health when she was about two. The family returned for last time to Portland before she started school, at Marysville Elementary. The family moved often during her childhood, but not far from Grandma Tina's home on Liebe St. Her mother worked out of the home, due to her father's Acute Bronchial Asthma from mustard gas in WW I. She loved to read and climb trees. She had cousins in the neighborhood to share her years. She attended Clinton Kelly High School of Commerce to learn secretarial skills to be prepared to work following graduation in 1944. She went to Galveston, TX in November 1944 to meet Virgil McB Prindle on shore leave from the US Navy, where they married. She returned to Portland. They had a short time in San Diego before he sailed out to serve in the Pacific Theater aboard the USN LSM 92. Upon the end of WW II, they settled in Vanport, OR before it flooded. They then relocated to Seattle for Virgil to attend U of W. While in Seattle, she worked in an office between having four little ones. After Virgil graduated with a teaching certificate, they moved to Longview, WA. Two years later, they moved to Kelso to be near the Kelso High School where Virgil taught. Pat had two more children after moving to Kelso. She was known for her bread baking for her family. She worked part-time at the Kelso Central Christian Church as their secretary for about six years. She then worked for Jansen Flowers, and finally ended up working for Longview Fibre Company where she retired in 1983. She loved to sew, make jam, and canned for her family for many years.