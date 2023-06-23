Patricia Marie Prindle
July 6, 1926 - June 15, 2023
KELSO - Patricia Marie Prindle passed peacefully through the veil into life with her beloved husband and many family members and to see her Savoir, Jesus Christ on the morning of June 15, 2023.
Patricia Marie Barker Prindle was born July 6, 1926 in Alameda, California to John Carroll Barker and Lelah Emaline Robertson Barker. She joined her older sister, Jeanne Inez Barker. Shortly, after being born, the family returned to Portland, OR. They again went to California for the weather to help with her father's health when she was about two. The family returned for last time to Portland before she started school, at Marysville Elementary. The family moved often during her childhood, but not far from Grandma Tina's home on Liebe St. Her mother worked out of the home, due to her father's Acute Bronchial Asthma from mustard gas in WW I. She loved to read and climb trees. She had cousins in the neighborhood to share her years. She attended Clinton Kelly High School of Commerce to learn secretarial skills to be prepared to work following graduation in 1944. She went to Galveston, TX in November 1944 to meet Virgil McB Prindle on shore leave from the US Navy, where they married. She returned to Portland. They had a short time in San Diego before he sailed out to serve in the Pacific Theater aboard the USN LSM 92. Upon the end of WW II, they settled in Vanport, OR before it flooded. They then relocated to Seattle for Virgil to attend U of W. While in Seattle, she worked in an office between having four little ones. After Virgil graduated with a teaching certificate, they moved to Longview, WA. Two years later, they moved to Kelso to be near the Kelso High School where Virgil taught. Pat had two more children after moving to Kelso. She was known for her bread baking for her family. She worked part-time at the Kelso Central Christian Church as their secretary for about six years. She then worked for Jansen Flowers, and finally ended up working for Longview Fibre Company where she retired in 1983. She loved to sew, make jam, and canned for her family for many years.
She lead a 4-H sewing group with her older daughters and their friends. She volunteered with the Cowlitz County Textiles and Sewing Group. She enjoyed helping teach children to sew. Her love of handwork was realized as she made quilted wall hangings and quilts. She also crocheted wool-strip rugs which is becoming a lost art.
Church activity held high priority in her life. She served in Sunday School teaching young children. She taught Young Women locally and served on the Young Women's Stake Board. She also served as President of the Relief Society for all women in her ward. During retirement, Pat and Virgil served three missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. (Nauvoo, IL; Rochester New York; and Fresno, CA). They also served for two years assisting the congregation in Cathlamet, WA. She spent time as secretary of the Primary upon returning home. Her lifelong desire was serving her Heavenly Father along with Virgil. She had a great love for Jesus Christ, her Savior.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jeanne Walser; her daughter, Linda Lea Prindle Pack; and great grandsons, Gabriel Plourd and Jonathan Reed. She is survived by her children, Michael Warren Prindle (Elaine) of Kelso, Kathleen Lynn Gibson (James) of Fruitland, ID, Janneth Diane Laurion of Kalama, WA, John Christopher Prindle (Coleen) of Longview, and Elizabeth Ann Bonnett (David) of Kelso. She has about 30 grandchildren, about 70 great-grandchildren, and about seven great-greats. She is also survived by four nieces and two nephews.
She will be greatly missed by all. She will be interred at a family burial the morning of June 26,2023. Her memorial service will be at 2:00, June 26, 2023 at the Kelso Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 2884 N Pacific Ave, Kelso Washington.
