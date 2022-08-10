Dec. 4, 1932 — July 29, 2022

Patricia Lucine Kelly Vorse, 89, of Castle Rock went to be with T\the Lord on July 29. Born December 4, 1932, in Havensville, Kansas, to Forrest and Nellie Kelly, she was the middle of nine children. She married in 1953, had five sons and lived the last 52-plus years in Castle Rock, Washington. She was a lifelong follower of Jesus, and member of the Castle Rock First Baptist Church. She worked at Castle Rock Elementary School from 1970 until retiring as the department supervisor in 1995. She is fondly remembered by co-workers and hundreds of children.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends more than any other activity. She also enjoyed time at the Castle Rock Senior Center, volunteering in the community, working in her yard and cheering on the Mariners.

She is survived by her sister, Donna; sons Steven, Michael, and David; along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mom and dad; six sisters; one brother; and two sons, Daniel and Mark.

She did run the good race, setting a great example with unwavering faith, showing mercy and grace to all. She will be missed deeply.

Viewing takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 and from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 19 at Hubbard Funeral Home in Castle Rock.

Her funeral begins with a gathering at 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Log Pavilion by the boat launch, 5140 Westside Highway, Castle Rock. We will have a procession to the Whittle & Hubbard Cemetery, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock, Washington, for a 1:30 p.m. graveside service. Immediately after, we will return to the Log Pavilion for the celebration of her life at 2:30 p.m. with music, a slide show, food (bring sandwiches, a side dish, or dessert if you want). There will be time to share memories, reflecting on this life well lived. Please come.