October 28, 1950—February 26, 2021
Patricia Jeanne Townsend passed away on February 26, 2021 at the age of 70.
Pat, as she was known by friends and loved ones, was born in Oregon in 1950. She was the daughter of Frances and Tom Collister. She was employed at Papa Pete’s Pizza, Inc and worked there for 26 years as a Personnel Administrator.
Pat will be lovingly remembered for her generosity and charity work. She carried out countless charitable projects including annual donations of Christmas stockings to the Longview Women’s Shelter, donating toys and necessities to children in foster care and helping families in poverty through her regular donations to humanitarian organizations. Pat was always passionate about helping people and giving to those in need.
Pat was an avid reader, writer, and lover of music and nature. A great talent and hobby of Pat’s was arts and crafts, particularly crocheting projects such as her beautiful afghan blankets.
Pat is survived by her husband Warren, her sisters Sherri, Diana and Debbie, her son Joshua, her daughter Sarah and her grandsons Ethan, Noah and Logan.
Pat will be forever loved. She will always be in our memories and hearts as a beloved wife, sister, aunt, mother and grandmother.
