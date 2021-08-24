Patricia Elaine Gansler

May 6, 1939 — Aug. 18, 2021

Patricia “Pat” Elaine Gansler passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by her side at the age of 82 on August 18, 2021.

Pat was born in Longview, Wash., on May 6, 1939, to Lylla Dale (White) and Russell Alfred Eisele. She attended Kelso High School through the 11th grade. She married Jay Allen Eby in 1955. They had four children and later divorced.

On May 15, 1971, Pat married the love of her life, Neil Raymond Gansler. Neil’s work led them to Missoula, Mont.; Ontonagon, Mich.; and Aloha, Ore. In 1998, they settled into their final home in Kelso, Wash.

Pat was a homemaker who also worked outside the home over the years. She was employed at Longview Fibre for several years, then as a packer for a moving company, and as an administrative assistant at a variety of businesses, mainly insurance companies.

Pat’s benevolent spirit was fulfilled when she helped others. She volunteered at the Poverello Center’s soup kitchen and Meals on Wheels in Missoula; Community Home Health and Hospice and Friends of St. John in Longview; and with her church friends making teddy bears for hospitalized children.