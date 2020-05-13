× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 30, 1952—April 30, 2020

Patricia Caverly Kjeldgaard, age 67, died in her home in Kalama, Wash., on April 30 after more than two years dealing with melanoma. She was born in December 1952 in Mount Vernon, New York to Mary and Joseph Caverly. She was a passionate educator who cared deeply about her students and community, a talented gardener, and a dedicated wife and mother.

Patricia lived most of her early years in Rochester, New York where she attended grade school and East High School. Her family moved to California after the eleventh grade and she graduated from high school in San Rafael, Calif. She attended San Jose State University, where she received a degree in Environmental Studies. She stayed an additional year to receive a teaching credential.

Patricia met her future husband, Loren Kjeldgaard, during her first year at San Jose State. They were married in 1973, between her junior and senior year. They moved often during the first years of their marriage and were able to see much of the west. They lived in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Moab, Utah, Duchesne, Utah, Willows, Calif., and Basalt, Colorado. They moved to Selah, Wash.,in 1992.