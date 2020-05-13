Patricia Caverly Kjeldgaard
0 entries

Patricia Caverly Kjeldgaard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia kjeldgaard

December 30, 1952—April 30, 2020

Patricia Caverly Kjeldgaard, age 67, died in her home in Kalama, Wash., on April 30 after more than two years dealing with melanoma. She was born in December 1952 in Mount Vernon, New York to Mary and Joseph Caverly. She was a passionate educator who cared deeply about her students and community, a talented gardener, and a dedicated wife and mother.

Patricia lived most of her early years in Rochester, New York where she attended grade school and East High School. Her family moved to California after the eleventh grade and she graduated from high school in San Rafael, Calif. She attended San Jose State University, where she received a degree in Environmental Studies. She stayed an additional year to receive a teaching credential.

Patricia met her future husband, Loren Kjeldgaard, during her first year at San Jose State. They were married in 1973, between her junior and senior year. They moved often during the first years of their marriage and were able to see much of the west. They lived in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Moab, Utah, Duchesne, Utah, Willows, Calif., and Basalt, Colorado. They moved to Selah, Wash.,in 1992.

Patricia began her career as a science teacher at a private school in Los Altos, California. In Colorado, she began teaching English as a second Language, and she continued to teach ESL students in the Yakima School District. She earned a Master’s Degree in TESOL at Heritage University in Toppenish, Wash. At the end of her career, she returned to the regular classroom, teaching fifth grade at McClure Elementary in Yakima until her retirement in 2014.

She is survived by her husband, Loren Kjeldgaard, of Kalama, Wash., their daughter, Marie Kjeldgaard, of Kirkland, Wash., their son, Jeffrey Kjeldgaard, of Kent, Wash., and Crestline, California, her father, Joseph Caverly, of Petersburg, New York and Bennington, Vermont, her sister, Joan Buzerak, of Petersburg, New York, and her brothers, Robert Caverly of Newcastle, California and Ketchikan, Alaska, and James Caverly of Duck, N.C. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Alice Caverly.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Patricia supported many charities, including The Nature Conservancy, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and The Carter Center.

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Kjeldgaard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News