December 30, 1952—April 30, 2020
Patricia Caverly Kjeldgaard, age 67, died in her home in Kalama, Wash., on April 30 after more than two years dealing with melanoma. She was born in December 1952 in Mount Vernon, New York to Mary and Joseph Caverly. She was a passionate educator who cared deeply about her students and community, a talented gardener, and a dedicated wife and mother.
Patricia lived most of her early years in Rochester, New York where she attended grade school and East High School. Her family moved to California after the eleventh grade and she graduated from high school in San Rafael, Calif. She attended San Jose State University, where she received a degree in Environmental Studies. She stayed an additional year to receive a teaching credential.
Patricia met her future husband, Loren Kjeldgaard, during her first year at San Jose State. They were married in 1973, between her junior and senior year. They moved often during the first years of their marriage and were able to see much of the west. They lived in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Moab, Utah, Duchesne, Utah, Willows, Calif., and Basalt, Colorado. They moved to Selah, Wash.,in 1992.
Patricia began her career as a science teacher at a private school in Los Altos, California. In Colorado, she began teaching English as a second Language, and she continued to teach ESL students in the Yakima School District. She earned a Master’s Degree in TESOL at Heritage University in Toppenish, Wash. At the end of her career, she returned to the regular classroom, teaching fifth grade at McClure Elementary in Yakima until her retirement in 2014.
She is survived by her husband, Loren Kjeldgaard, of Kalama, Wash., their daughter, Marie Kjeldgaard, of Kirkland, Wash., their son, Jeffrey Kjeldgaard, of Kent, Wash., and Crestline, California, her father, Joseph Caverly, of Petersburg, New York and Bennington, Vermont, her sister, Joan Buzerak, of Petersburg, New York, and her brothers, Robert Caverly of Newcastle, California and Ketchikan, Alaska, and James Caverly of Duck, N.C. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Alice Caverly.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Patricia supported many charities, including The Nature Conservancy, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and The Carter Center.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.