Patricia and Logan Slater

Patty died in a car accident on August 12. Logan from injuries on August 13.

Patty and Logan are survived by Ethan, Isaiah, Brylee, Jacelynn and Amari; parents Kim and Damon Fox and Omar Waheed; brother Victor Molina and sister Rosalia Molina; grandparents Cheryl Judkins Payne, and Don and Pat Wallila; and Logan’s father Zachary Slater and grandparents Louise and Bill Slater.