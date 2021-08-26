 Skip to main content
Patricia and Logan Slater
Patricia and Logan Slater

March 3, 1986-Aug. 12, 2021 and Dec. 21, 2015-Aug. 13, 2021

Patty died in a car accident on August 12. Logan from injuries on August 13.

Patty and Logan are survived by Ethan, Isaiah, Brylee, Jacelynn and Amari; parents Kim and Damon Fox and Omar Waheed; brother Victor Molina and sister Rosalia Molina; grandparents Cheryl Judkins Payne, and Don and Pat Wallila; and Logan’s father Zachary Slater and grandparents Louise and Bill Slater.

A funeral service for Logan takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

