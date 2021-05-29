June 23, 1938 — August 20, 2020
Pat Gunn, 82, of Longview, Washington, peacefully passed away on August 20, 2020.
She was born June 23, 1938, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Sherman and Violet Holsten. Pat graduated from West High School (Salt Lake City) in 1955, with interests in debate, forensic speaking, creative writing and English. Pat also was active in glee club and loved to dance.
She met her future husband, Tom Gunn Sr., at a high school dance. They were married on September 21, 1956, in the presence of her family, friends and numerous nieces and nephews, many of which were in her wedding.
Pat and Tom made their first home in Salt Lake City, Utah, and later moved to Sandy, Utah. She worked on an assembly line at a cookie factory, then at Liton Industries soldering circuit boards for military radio communication equipment. Tom’s career as a printing press operator brought them to Longview, Washington in 1969. Tom and Pat made their new home outside of Cathlamet on the beautiful Columbia River.
Pat took on various seasonal jobs to help with the family finances. She worked at a nursing home in Cathlamet, a wreath farm in Castle Rock, and a carrot and a tulip bulb farm in Woodland. When her kids got their first taste of hard work picking strawberries, she was appalled to hear that older kids had fought with them and had stolen their berries. The next season, Pat took a job as a trail boss and worked in the strawberry fields along with with her children restoring law and order for the next four strawberry seasons. Many of the kids she met in the strawberry fields continued to stay in touch with her decades later.
With the kids busy in junior high and high school, Pat decided she wanted to get a college degree, so she talked her sister Marie into enrolling with her at Lower Columbia College. They both joined the LCC bowling team and went on to take the college to a whole new level of competition. Both had bowled on private leagues for decades. Needless to say, they both lettered in their sport. Pat graduated with a business degree and received honors in psychology and business. Years later, when all four of her children attended the same college, the faculty was still telling stories of the two “bowling alley sisters.”
After graduating from LCC, Pat took an executive position with the US Chapter 13 District Court. She later accepted an executive position at International Paper Federal Credit Union. When the credit union closed, she then worked as a collector at CBI Collections where she received regional and national awards for her achievements. When CBI was acquired by Equifax Collection, she was promoted to manager and worked their until the Longview office was closed. After Tom passed away, she and her children started Reprographics, a local printing company that also provided employment over the years for her children. Pat continued to work part time as a bookkeeper for Reprographics until her retirement and was a consultant for the company until her death.
Pat and Tom enjoyed many hobbies together. They loved to dance. Her favorite dance was the jitterbug. They also hunted and fished together. Pat held the family record for the largest fish ever caught — a 36 lb. Chinook salmon! Pat and Tom were on numerous bowling league teams where they were often league champions and Pat was frequently recognized for her consistently high series. Pat also served with Tom on advisory committees at the Wahkiakum School District and was a reading mentor for the school district. In 1987, Pat ran for Cowlitz County Clerk. Although this was her first time running for public office, she captured 19% of the vote in a 3-way race. She met people throughout the county that she continued to stay in contact with years after. She was one of the early members of the Longview Business & Professional Women Club and was President in 1986-87. She continued to serve roles in BPW with local and regional responsibilities. She was President of Credit Women International of Cowlitz County and served in other local consumer credit organizations.
Pat was a prayer warrior, she was always praying for someone. She was a true believer in the power of prayer and looked for opportunities to help those in need with prayer. She loved her country and was proud to be an American. She made sure that her prayers included directing our leaders and protecting those that serve our country in the armed forces.
She also discovered bingo and slot machines in her spare time. No one really knows how much she won or lost except her accountants and they’re not talking. Going to the casino with her sisters, nieces and nephews was an annual event when she traveled to Utah for Memorial Day grave decorating.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Violet Holsten; her husband, Tom Gunn Sr.; her sisters, Shirley Peterson, Bonnie Hogan, Rhea Whitlock and Marie Ramshaw; and her brother, Jack Holsten. She was the last of her siblings to survive and was truly amazed that God had given her so much time.
She is survived by her children, Tom Gunn Jr. (Beth), Todd Gunn, Lana Dryden (Rich) and Shermagne Gunn, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that she referred to as her second family.
Pat requested that no memorial service be held. She wanted her friends and family to celebrate life with with their own families.
A private family gathering will take place in Sandy, Utah, later this year, where she will rest with her husband, Tom Gunn Sr.
Special thanks to Community Home Hospice for their timely, gentle and compassionate care during Pat’s final days.
