With the kids busy in junior high and high school, Pat decided she wanted to get a college degree, so she talked her sister Marie into enrolling with her at Lower Columbia College. They both joined the LCC bowling team and went on to take the college to a whole new level of competition. Both had bowled on private leagues for decades. Needless to say, they both lettered in their sport. Pat graduated with a business degree and received honors in psychology and business. Years later, when all four of her children attended the same college, the faculty was still telling stories of the two “bowling alley sisters.”

After graduating from LCC, Pat took an executive position with the US Chapter 13 District Court. She later accepted an executive position at International Paper Federal Credit Union. When the credit union closed, she then worked as a collector at CBI Collections where she received regional and national awards for her achievements. When CBI was acquired by Equifax Collection, she was promoted to manager and worked their until the Longview office was closed. After Tom passed away, she and her children started Reprographics, a local printing company that also provided employment over the years for her children. Pat continued to work part time as a bookkeeper for Reprographics until her retirement and was a consultant for the company until her death.