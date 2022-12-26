Pat A Hendrickson

June 2, 1932—Dec. 19, 2022

Pat passed peacefully after a long, rich life of giving generously to her friends and family.

She is survived by her brother, three children, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Her service will be at Steele Chapel on December 30 at 12 pm. Viewing will be December 29 from 10 until 5 and December 30 from 9 until 11.

