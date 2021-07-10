Pastor Bob Giles

August 21, 1930—December 15, 2020

Robert Carrol Giles was born on August 21, 1930 in Kelso, Wash., to William Russell and Elizabeth May Giles. “Bob” lived most of his life in this community. He started working at a young age, and liked to say that he was the richest kid in South Kelso as a result of delivering papers for the Longview Daily News. He graduated from Kelso High School in the class of 1948 where he was a three sport letterman, playing football, basketball, and baseball. He was probably most well known as a baseball pitcher who threw submarine style and had great success in high school and later on for the Kelso Town Team. (At least that is the way he told it.) He was a lifelong fan of Kelso High School athletics.

On January 21, 1950 Bob married Marlys Mae Williamson. The couple moved to Long Beach California for a few months, returning to the local area for the remainder of his life. For thirty years Bob worked for the City of Kelso street department. For many of those years he was an equipment operator, mostly on the motor grader. In the latter years of his service for the city he drove the street sweeper, a job he did in the early morning hours. He was also the last bridge tender for the Allen Street draw bridge that has since been replaced. In the 1950’s and 60’s he did numerous side jobs as a painter/carpenter. He was a hard worker his whole life.