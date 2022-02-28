Pamela Rae Coplen (Hood)

April 28, 1952 — Jan. 13, 2022

Pam died peacefully at the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle at the age of 69. She graduated from Castle Rock High School and worked at Weyerhaeuser and Kaiser Permanente upon retiring. She and her husband, Doug, built a home in Gold Canyon, Arizona, going back and forth from Lake Cushman.

Pam was especially proud of her collection of angels. Pam loved nature, Long Beach, sunsets, sunrises and the moon.

Pam is in heaven now and is our angel. We all miss her so much. Her relationship with God is so well understood, as our Lord is her Savior. She is now at rest in his arms.

Surviving Pam is her husband, Doug; her daughter Tanya; and her grandsons, Josh and Qyn. Also surviving are Terry and Vicki Eastridge, Molly Eastridge, Shaun and Kelsey Eastridge, Scott and Nancy Coplen, Kaden Coplen and Kellen Butler.

A gathering will be held on Willow Grove Beach when the weather is nice.