Feb. 27, 1951—July 15, 2023

CLATSKANIE, OR—Pamela Kay Parmley, known to her loved ones as Pam, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2023, at the age of 72, in Longview, WA.

Pam was born on February 27, 1951, in Longview and lived most of her life in Clatskanie, OR. She was preceded in death by her father, Wally Jurvakainen and mother, Phyllis Jurvakainen. She is survived by her devoted husband, Gerry Parmley, her loving children: Kim Scott, Melissa Judson and Brian Parmley. She is also survived by five grandsons and two granddaughters, along with her sisters: Fran Williams, Donna Thompson; brother, Denny Jurvakainen; and aunt Rosalie Maitland. Additionally, she leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. All will miss her dearly!

Pam drove school bus for Clatskanie School District for 38 years. She had many fond memories and numerous funny stories of driving bus and became attached to countless children throughout the years.

She will be fondly remembered by her loving, generous, and loyal nature. She had a contagious smile and a wonderful sense of humor and warm personality which endeared her to many.

Pam was an avid Bible reader and found comfort from the Bible based hope of being resurrected on a paradise earth where no one will face death or sorrow again. Being one of Jehovah Witnesses, she loved sharing this truth with others.

A memorial service is planned for 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at 306 Peardale Lane, Mt. Solo Kingdom Hall in Longview.