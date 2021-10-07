Feb. 20, 1950 — Aug. 23, 2021

Pamela Joyce Hale, 71, a resident of Kalama, Washington, died unexpectedly in her sleep on August 23, 2021.

Pam is survived by her husband, Tim Hale; her two sons, Tom Hale (Trisha) and Patrick Hale; her two grandchildren, Trevor and Tenley Hale; and her sister, Patrice Lambert (Bob). She is predeceased by her father, Thomas Flesch, and mother, Therese Flesch.

Pam was born in Springfield, Illinois, on February 20, 1950, and moved to Burbank, California, at the age of 11. She graduated in 1968 from Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, California. Shortly after she graduated she married her husband of 52 years, Tim Hale. She spent the next 12 years in Los Angeles, California, working at a bank and riding horses with her husband and friends. In 1978, they welcomed their first son, Tom, and a few years later in 1981, Patrick was born. Pam moved with her family to Washington state in 1983, making Kalama her final home.

Pam worked as a paraeducator in the Kalama School District for 22 years. She was naturally compassionate, patient and loving which made the job a perfect fit for her. Her life was a living example that if you treat others well you will make a community of friends. No matter where she went, you would always hear, “Hi, Mrs. Hale!”