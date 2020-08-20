Pamela Joy Blanton Tryon passed away August 13, 2020 in Chehalis Wash. She was born on April 19, 1962 in Niceville, Florida to Daniel R. Blanton and Joyce M. Harris. Pamela went to college at Evergreen State and earned a Bachelors Degree of Arts. In 1976 she married Joseph Jaynes and they later divorced. Pamela remarried in June of 1989 to Timothy Tryon. She was a member of the Cherokee Blue Clan. Pamela enjoyed pine needle basketry. She was a loving women who adored her children, grandchildren, and extended family. She was deeply loved by her brothers and sister.