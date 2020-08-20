Pamela Joy Blanton Tryon
April 19, 1962 - August 13, 2020
Pamela Joy Blanton Tryon passed away August 13, 2020 in Chehalis Wash. She was born on April 19, 1962 in Niceville, Florida to Daniel R. Blanton and Joyce M. Harris. Pamela went to college at Evergreen State and earned a Bachelors Degree of Arts. In 1976 she married Joseph Jaynes and they later divorced. Pamela remarried in June of 1989 to Timothy Tryon. She was a member of the Cherokee Blue Clan. Pamela enjoyed pine needle basketry. She was a loving women who adored her children, grandchildren, and extended family. She was deeply loved by her brothers and sister.
Pamela is survived by Sister Melenda Blanton Albright, Brothers Bryan Cory and Daniel Blanton Jr., Douglas Cory, Sister - in- laws Kayla Blanton, Christina Cory, Shanlynn Cory, Son Craig Anthony Tryon, Max William Jaynes, Daughter Jessie Danielle Tryon, Daughter-in-law Christina Tryon, Grandsons Elijah Anthony Tryon and Wyatt Cole Richardson, and Granddaughter Hailey Jaynes.
She is preceded in death by her Mother Joyce Harris Cory and sister Joyce Ann Blanton.
A service will be held at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens, 1535 Mt. Brynion Rd Kelso, Wash., on Friday August 21, 2020 at 2pm.
