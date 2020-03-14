June 13, 1956—March 6, 2020

Pamela Cay Devin of Woodinville, Washington passed away early on Friday morning, March 6, 2020 in her Woodinville home. Cay, as she was known, was born on June 13, 1956 in Sheffield, Alabama, to Charles and Suzie Crabb. At the age of twelve Cay’s family moved to Longview, Washington where she was raised.

Cay attended and graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1974 and Lower Columbia College in 1976, both located in Longview. She went on to graduate from Evergreen State University in 1981 with a degree in Computer Science.

Cay married her long-time best friend, classmate and soul mate, Steven Devin, also of Longview, on December 23, 1991.

In addition to her husband, Steven, Cay is survived by her sister, Coni Brown, nephews, extended family and her beloved rescue poodles, Eddie, Bea and Noel.

In lieu of flowers, Steven is asking that donations be made to R.E.D. (Rescue Every Dog), an organization that Cay and Steven have supported for many years. A donation basket will be available at the Celebration of Life or you can donate directly at:RED (Rescue Every Dog) PO Box 1741 Kingston WA 98346 360-779-5775

