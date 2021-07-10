May 25, 1939 — June 19, 2021
Pamela C. (Baker) Noel, 82, of Bozeman, passed away June 19, 2021. She was born May 25, 1939, in Lewiston, Idaho. In her youth, she lived in Grangeville, Idaho, and later, the Vancouver area of Washington. Around eighth grade, her family moved to Missoula, Mont., where Pam attended Missoula County High School graduating in 1957. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., for a year, then moved back to Missoula where she attended the University of Montana, earning a Teaching Certificate in Education in 1961. She married the love of her life, Sam Noel, during this time, and moved out to the Seattle area. She had two sons, R. Todd Noel and Colin W. Noel.
Pam taught at Seattle’s Van Asselt Elementary for a few years before making the decision to become a stay-at-home mom. When the kids were a little older, she transitioned back to the workforce and was a teller for Seattle First in Northgate and eventually Woodinville. Pam even had the misfortune to experience an armed robbery while working, which (thankfully) ended safely for all concerned. In 1982, Pam and her family moved to Great Falls. A job opportunity had led them back to their favorite place on earth, Montana. Over the next several years Pam and her family also lived in Billings and Hamilton.
Around 1992, when Sam’s Hamilton job completed, they moved out to Longview, Wash. Sam and Pam joined Stella Lutheran Church and Pam discovered lifelong friends in PEO while in Longview. After the tragic loss of her husband in November of 2000, Pam decided to move to Belgrade, Mont., to be closer to her family. To stay busy, she worked as a bank teller at First Interstate Bank in Bozeman. Pam became a member of Hope Lutheran Church and dedicated her life to caring for her mother. She also remained active in her local chapter of PEO up until her final days. Pam loved her family, she loved Montana (especially the Grizzlies), the Seattle Mariners (as much as anyone could) and the Seattle Seahawks.
Pam is survived by her sons, Todd (Judy) Noel of North Bend, Wash., and Colin (Vi) Noel of Bothell, Wash.; a brother, William C. Baker Jr. (Martha) of Belgrade, Mont.; and four grandchildren, Tyler, Kylie, Alex, and Ashlyn. She is preceded in death by her parents, William C. Baker and Laverne C. Baker; and husband, Samuel R. Noel.
Donations to celebrate the life of Pam can be made in her name to the University of Montana College of Business.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
