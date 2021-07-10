May 25, 1939 — June 19, 2021

Pamela C. (Baker) Noel, 82, of Bozeman, passed away June 19, 2021. She was born May 25, 1939, in Lewiston, Idaho. In her youth, she lived in Grangeville, Idaho, and later, the Vancouver area of Washington. Around eighth grade, her family moved to Missoula, Mont., where Pam attended Missoula County High School graduating in 1957. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., for a year, then moved back to Missoula where she attended the University of Montana, earning a Teaching Certificate in Education in 1961. She married the love of her life, Sam Noel, during this time, and moved out to the Seattle area. She had two sons, R. Todd Noel and Colin W. Noel.

Pam taught at Seattle’s Van Asselt Elementary for a few years before making the decision to become a stay-at-home mom. When the kids were a little older, she transitioned back to the workforce and was a teller for Seattle First in Northgate and eventually Woodinville. Pam even had the misfortune to experience an armed robbery while working, which (thankfully) ended safely for all concerned. In 1982, Pam and her family moved to Great Falls. A job opportunity had led them back to their favorite place on earth, Montana. Over the next several years Pam and her family also lived in Billings and Hamilton.