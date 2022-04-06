Pamela A. Gordon

Pamela was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Atkinson of Elma, Washington. She is survived by her four children: Michael Poe of Olympia, Washington; Derek Poe of Portland, Oregon; Michelle Werth of Sedona, Arizona; and Emma Werth of Sedona, Arizona. She also is survived by her 11 grandchildren: Garett, Collin, Oleesia, Shaenin, Auna, Taylor, Deven, Nash, Caden, Taiva and Coen. She was a beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.