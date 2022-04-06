 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pamela A. Gordon

April 11, 1953 — Sept. 18, 2021

Pamela A. Gordon, 68, of Sedona, Arizona, formerly of Washington state, died September 18, 2021, at Verde Valley Medical Center.

Pamela was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Atkinson of Elma, Washington. She is survived by her four children: Michael Poe of Olympia, Washington; Derek Poe of Portland, Oregon; Michelle Werth of Sedona, Arizona; and Emma Werth of Sedona, Arizona. She also is survived by her 11 grandchildren: Garett, Collin, Oleesia, Shaenin, Auna, Taylor, Deven, Nash, Caden, Taiva and Coen. She was a beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Silver Cove Resort, 351 Hall Road, Silver Lake, Washington.

