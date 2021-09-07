Pamela A. Chamberlain

Aug. 3, 1955 — Aug. 9, 2021
Pamela was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Nicholas and Colleen Lasovich. Growing up in Minnesota, Pam attended Emanuel Lutheran School and graduated in 1969. She then attended Humboldt High School and graduated in 1973. Both schools are in St. Paul, Minnesota.
She married Harold Reynolds in 1975, and had her first son, Derek. They divorced in 1981. For the next eight years she raised her son Derek on her own, with the help of her family and dear friend, Terrie. Terrie and Rick both worked at Safeway in Clatskanie. Terrie got Rick to call Pam; they met over AT&T. After numerous phone calls and a few trips to Washington and Minnesota, they decided to move her and Derek to Longview. Pam and Rick were married on March 17, 1991. Later their son, Erik, was born. They have lived in Longview for the past 30 years.
Before moving to Longview, Pam worked at Ramsey County Hospital in St Paul, Minnesota, as a unit secretary. In Longview, Pam worked at Safeway in the deli. She worked for Another Option and with AmeriCorps, working with the people with disabilities, and she was a teachers aide at Three Rivers Christian School.
She was a member of the Sons of Norway, where she served as the youth director and organized several of the lodge’s entries in various local area parades, winning numerous awards. She loved sports. Even though she loved the Seahawks, she will always be a diehard Minnesota Vikings fan.
Pam was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in by death by her father, Nicholas; her mother and stepfather, Colleen and Al Toepper; her brother, Donald; and several aunts and uncles all of Minnesota. Pam is survived by her husband, Rick; her son Erik both of Longview; her son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Katie, and her granddaughters, Haley and Kaci, all of Cottage Grove, Minnesota; her brother and sister in law, Nicholas and Mary Lasovich of W. St. Paul, Minnesota; her nephews, Nicholas and Aaron of Minneapolis; her aunt, Kathleen Oclyne of Stewartsville, Minnesota; cousins Kathlyn Harris and Sherry Harris, both of Red Wing, Minnesota, Richard Schwartz of Minnesota, Andrew Nordmoe of St. Paul, Minnesota; her dear friend Terrie Nuebauer of Clatskanie, Oregon; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A special thanks go out to Hospice for their caring and support. Please make contributions to Hospice or the American Heart Association. Cremation has taken place and a service will be decided at a later date.
