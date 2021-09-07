Pamela A. Chamberlain

Aug. 3, 1955 — Aug. 9, 2021

Pamela was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Nicholas and Colleen Lasovich. Growing up in Minnesota, Pam attended Emanuel Lutheran School and graduated in 1969. She then attended Humboldt High School and graduated in 1973. Both schools are in St. Paul, Minnesota.

She married Harold Reynolds in 1975, and had her first son, Derek. They divorced in 1981. For the next eight years she raised her son Derek on her own, with the help of her family and dear friend, Terrie. Terrie and Rick both worked at Safeway in Clatskanie. Terrie got Rick to call Pam; they met over AT&T. After numerous phone calls and a few trips to Washington and Minnesota, they decided to move her and Derek to Longview. Pam and Rick were married on March 17, 1991. Later their son, Erik, was born. They have lived in Longview for the past 30 years.

Before moving to Longview, Pam worked at Ramsey County Hospital in St Paul, Minnesota, as a unit secretary. In Longview, Pam worked at Safeway in the deli. She worked for Another Option and with AmeriCorps, working with the people with disabilities, and she was a teachers aide at Three Rivers Christian School.