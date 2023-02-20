Dec. 28, 1944—Feb. 13, 2023

Pam Boole was born to Alice and Costa Watts in Longview, Washington, on December 28th, 1944, and passed away peacefully on February 13th, 2023 in Moses Lake, WA. Pam was the middle child, with Colice her big sister, and Clyde the baby of the family. She graduated from RA Long High School, and soon after, she became an investigator for the Longview Police Department and subsequently worked on investigations with the Washington State Welfare Fraud Office.

In 1994, she married Doug Boole and she became JuJu to all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren that would join the family. In 2000, Pam and Doug retired, bought a truck and a fifth wheel, and joined all those other gray-haired people touring the US.

On many of the trips they would invite a grandkid or two to join them on their adventures, and there might have been an occasional stop at a casino.

Grandma was a lifelong seamstress who spent countless hours dressing grandchildren and taking Halloween costume orders. Hundreds of outfits were all made with enthusiasm and joy. In retirement, she perfected her quilting prowess, and those incredible quilts, those works of love, can be found in our homes in Washington and Oregon.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her son-in-law, Demetrius. As she stated with a sly smile, she was the last one left, so no one could say her stories were untrue. She is survived by her husband Doug and their four children: Lisa Watts, Jean (David) Sawyer, Kelly (Jeff) Frederick, and Doug (Tana) Boole. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her dearly.