Orville Dale Faught

Aug. 1, 1944 — Jan. 4, 2022

We lost a very special friend, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on January 4, at the age of 77 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. He was born to Lena and Clifford Faught in Santa Clara, California.

He is survived by his beloved, Kathy Geisler-Kelso; daughter Lara (Jenaro) Rodriguez; grandson Logan (Kayla) Faught; and great-grandson Leo Faught. All are of of Las Vegas Nevada. He also is survived by brothers Tommy (Marlene) Faught of Ocean Park, Washington, and Forrest “Ray” Faught of Lampasas Texas; his stepchildren; and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Corey Faught; and a his grandson, Tanner Faught.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 in Korea. He was a millwright at Weyerhaeuser for 37 years.

Dale loved to hunt and enjoyed many fishing trips with his friend, Roger Lewis, until his health began to fail. Dale’s passion for travel and casino trips kept him active and brought him great joy. He was a special friend who was very caring, loving and compassionate. Family and friends knew Dale would be there for them.

He was a member of the Longview American Legion, the Longview Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Longview Moose Lodge and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

There will be no service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements made by Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest next to his parents at Green Hill Cemetery.