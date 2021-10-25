 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oren Keith "Butch" Painter
0 entries

Oren Keith "Butch" Painter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

March 25, 1939 — Oct. 16, 2021

Oren Keith “Butch” Painter passed away peacefully at home in Woodland, Washington, on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

He was born to Walter and Ella Painter on March 25, 1939, in Longview, Washington. He grew up on Mount Brinyon and attended Kelso schools. Butch was an Army veteran and served in Korea. He retired from NCR in 1994 after 31 years and then went on to become a school bus driver for KWRL from June 2007 until May 2021.

He loved traveling, especially to the beach. He had been active with the Battle Ground Rose Float Association for many years and was beloved by his many friends and family.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 53 years, Mona; his brothers: Clyde, Stacey and Vic Painter; his sisters: Elsie Cook, Edith Hooper and Louise Wise; as well as his infant daughter, Devon Painter.

He is survived by his daughter, Shawna Garrett of Woodland, Washington; his grandson, Matthew (14); and granddaughter, Rebekah (10); his brother, Roy Painter (Rosemary) of Kelso Washington; his sister, Wilda Moore of Portland, Oregon; and numerous “favorite” nieces, nephews and cousins.

Butch’s final resting place will be at Mona’s side at The Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, Washington.

A memorial will be held beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Salvation Army Chapel, 1639 10th Ave., Longview, Washington, 98632 with a potluck dessert reception to follow. Flowers may be delivered to the chapel between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday or between 10 and 11:30 a.m. Friday beginning the week of October 24, 2021.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keeping your jack-o’-lantern fresh through Halloween

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News